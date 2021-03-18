Pune: IMD forecasts cloudy skies, day temperature over city to fall

March 18, 2021 9:11:23 pm
Pune city on Thursday experienced overcast sky conditions with maximum temperatures at both Shivajinagar and Lohegaon stations recording 36.9 degree Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast cloud skies for Friday, with the day temperature expected to remain around 36 degrees and the night temperature to be 18 degrees.
This is mainly due to the wind interactions blowing from the south and north occurring over Maharashtra which could lead to overcast sky conditions during afternoon hours.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 19, 2021
