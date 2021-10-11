Pune: IMD forecasts rain for two days as monsoon retreat nears

Pune and neighbouring areas will witness post-noon rainfall on Monday and Tuesday after which the rainfall is all set to cease. This could be among the final spells for the ongoing monsoon season for the year for the city, the officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have said.

The southwest monsoon withdrawal, which commenced from parts of Rajasthan on October 6, is nearing Maharashtra and is most likely to commence sometime in the middle of this week. This year, the overall monsoon withdrawal is delayed from most parts of north, west and central India regions, the IMD officials noted.

“Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from Pune and neighbouring areas, which we expect will take place anytime from October 14 onwards. The city’s rainfall activity will remain largely limited till Tuesday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

For the last few days, the city’s day temperatures have shown a rising trend accompanied by a significant spike in the relative humidity levels. As a result, the city experiences short but intense rainfall, thunder and lightning during the afternoon or evening hours. Though the city’s monsoon season rainfall ended with a 17 per cent deficit, some heavy spells since October 1 have contributed to 139.3mm against a normal of 42mm (Shivajinagar). Pune city recorded 70 per cent surplus rain in ten days of October.

“This is the typical characteristic of the monsoon retreat. We expect moderate spells over Pune city both on Monday and Tuesday, after which the city’s weather would be dominated by overcast sky conditions without rainfall,” the IMD officials said.

However, in the view of a developing low-pressure system over the Andaman Sea either on Monday or Tuesday and its subsequent west-northwestward movement across south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has predicted a continuation of rainfall activity during the latter half of this week.

“The rainfall will be associated with the system that moves landwards and it will affect north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra,” IMD said in its latest forecast.