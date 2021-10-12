Pune: IMD expands network with three more weather stations

Three more weather stations within Pune city have been added to the network of regular weather stations owned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently. On October 1, Chinchwad, Lavale and Magapatta became the newest additions to the weather observatory network in Pune in addition to Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon.

From now on, key weather parameters will be recorded at least twice a day in these six locations, in addition to periodical observations taken automatically.

The IMD aims to deploy additional weather instruments including automatic weather stations (AWS), automatic rain gauges (ARG) and similar instruments to measure localised temperatures, humidity, wind speed, rainfall and other key parameters — all of which are used as meteorological data for running the weather models and issuance of forecasts over various time scales.

The National Data Centre office at IMD Pune is the custodian of all weather-related data gathered across India. Here, the raw observations are checked and archived. The Pune office is home to India’s weather data for over 120 years.

At present, Pune district is covered with the help of four automatic weather stations at Shivajinagar, Pashan, Rajgurunagar and Talegaon, and nine automatic rain gauges at Junnar, Chinchwad, Lavale, Magarpatta, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Shivajinagar, Talegaon and Wadgaonsheri.

The work on these weather stations were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.