Pune records 11.5 degrees Celsius, IMD says cold conditions over state till Thursday

Pune remained the second coldest city in Maharashtra on Sunday with the minimum temperature dropping to 11.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Maharashtra is under the influence of cold winds blowing from north India. “For the next 48 hours, cold northerly winds will reach Maharashtra, including Pune. The minimum temperature is expected to marginally fall and settle around 10 degrees Celsius till Wednesday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

However, Met officials have ruled out any coldwave spell over the state in the coming days. But the minimum temperature along northern Maharashtra districts could drop below 10 degrees Celsius this week, said Kashyapi.

Many stations in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha reported night temperatures ranging between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius and this trend is here to stay till Wednesday.

At 11.3 degrees Celsius, Jalgaon was the coldest city in the state on Sunday. Other cities with similar cold conditions in the state were Amravati at 11.8 degrees Celsius, Buldhana at 12.2 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad 12 degrees Celsius, Solapur 12.4 degrees Celsius, Mahabaleshwar 12.5 degrees Celsius, Wardha 12.6 degrees Celsius and Parbhani 13 degrees Celsius.

The present cold spell is most likely to abate by Thursday.

“As the cold winds change direction, the minimum temperature will again rise,” the IMD said.