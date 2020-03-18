Pune: Illegal unit selling sanitisers under fake labels raided, say Cops

According to police, a further probe into the illegal manufacturing activities led them to raid their main unit in Navsahyadri Society in Kothrud. (Representational Image) According to police, a further probe into the illegal manufacturing activities led them to raid their main unit in Navsahyadri Society in Kothrud. (Representational Image)

Pune City Police have raided and sealed a unit in Pune for the alleged illegal manufacturing of hand sanitisers, allegedly being sold under fake labels branded with ‘Made in Nepal’ and ‘Made in Taiwan’. Police have also seized substandard sanitisers and raw material worth Rs 27 lakh from the premises.

Earlier the Crime Branch of Pune Police had arrested five persons, including two from Mumbai, and had busted an illegal sanitiser manufacturing unit at Sakinaka in Mumbai. The Crime Branch continued its action and conducted multiple raids and arrests late on Monday. Based on a tip-off, police initially arrested pharmacist Kunal Jain (33) and his business aide Chetan Bhoi (26).

According to police, a further probe into the illegal manufacturing activities led them to raid their main unit in Navsahyadri Society in Kothrud.

Police arrested four more persons identified as Irfan Shaikh (32) and Aasif Maniyar (27), who are medical suppliers, Swapnil Shinde (31), who owns the units where manufacturing was on, and their aide Mahesh Tembekar (31).

All six have been produced before a court in Pune and were remanded in police custody for four days. In the multiple raids conducted at premises linked to suspects, police have seized illegally manufactured substandard and “possibly harmful” hand sanitisers, which were being readied to be sold in the city with fake labels like ‘Made in Nepal’ and ‘Made in Taiwan’.

Video conferencing at Pune Police review meeting

On Tuesday, the Pune City Police conducted their weekly Tuesday review meeting through an online video communication platform, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Among other issues related to routine policing, several issues about coronavirus prevention were discussed during the meeting, in which 88 officers from police stations, zonal offices and various branches participated. Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham had begun the weekly ‘Tuesday Review Meeting’ in August 2018 after taking the charge to ‘Review, Reflect and Refocus’ on various policing activities. On Tuesday, the meeting was conducted on Google Hangout. In the meeting the issued including precautionary measures, awareness initiatives to be taken by the police were discussed. Senior officials also took review of adequate sanitisers being made available for police staff.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.