Pune: Two illegal money lenders arrested by crime branch

Pune city police have arrested two persons who were allegedly running an illegal money lending business.

Police have identified the accused persons as Umakant Chandrakant Ghare of Sinhagad Road and Sandip Ghare of Warje Malwadi.

Police said that a complainant in this case had taken Rs 2 lakhs on loan from the accused persons as he was in need of money. The accused persons gave him the money on loan at 10 percent rate of interest per month.

The accused persons allegedly went to the complainant’s house and demanded Rs 14 lakhs, which included the loan amount of Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 12 lakhs as interest and fine for 24 months.

The accused also allegedly threatened the complainant and his family repeatedly. They also allegedly took away his friend’s motorcycle illegally.

On receiving a complaint against the alleged illegal money lenders, a team of anti-extortion cell of the Pune city police crime branch led by senior inspector Vitthal Patil arrested the two accused on Wednesday.

An offence has been lodged against them at the Sinhagad Road police station under sections 384, 387, 452, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act.

During investigation, police have seized several cheques, blank stamp papers carrying only thumb impressions of people, several vehicle documents and other papers from the accused.