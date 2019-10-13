Pune: Illegal liquor dens busted in Hadapsar, Daund & Purandar

Teams from the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch, Pune Rural Police and the state Excise Department have busted illegal country liquor dens in separate actions at Mohammedwadi in Hadapsar, Daund and Purandar.

Advertising

A team of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch raided an illegal liquor den at Kanjarbhat Vasti in Mohammedwadi in Hadapsar around 7 pm on Friday.

Police seized about 100 litres of liquor and 1,000 litres of chemicals, estimated to cost Rs 18,000, from the spot. Two persons identified as Vijay Shankar Binavat (48) and his wife Basanti Vijay Binavat (40) were arrested and an offence was lodged against them at the Wanavdi police station, as per sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act.

A team of Pune Rural Police raided an illegal liquor den at a village in Yavat in Daund taluka on Saturday. Police seized liquor, chemicals and other items worth Rs 2 lakh at the spot.

Advertising

An offence was lodged against two persons identified as Laila Gudadavat and Anju Nanavat.

In another action, a state Excise Department team raided an illegal liquor den at Rajewadi in Purandar taluka and seized a huge stock of chemical and liquor. Police said the chemical and liquor seized during the action was destroyed as per procedure.