Pune: Illegal firearms racket busted, 11 country-made pistols seized

PUNE CITY POLICE have recovered 11 country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges worth Rs 3.35 lakh following the arrest of a man with a criminal record.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch officials laid a trap and nabbed Dnyaneshwar alias Rudra Dukre (21) in Wagholi on April 18.

Police recovered three pistols and six cartridges from his possession. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against him at the Lonikand police station under sections of the Arms Act.

During further investigation, police found that Dukre had sold two pistols and two cartridges to Nikhil Pawar (21) of Loni Kalbhor, one pistol and a cartridge to Yuvraj Gund (24) of Wadki, and two pistols and two cartridges to Amol Tambe of Ahmednagar. Police then arrested the three persons and recovered the firearms from them. They seized three more pistols and three live cartridges from the residence of Dukre in Nevasa, Ahmednagar.

Initial probe found Dukre was procuring illegal firearms from one Shankar Nayak of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.