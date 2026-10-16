Fake Pune call center cheating foreigners through cyber frauds busted; 20 held

Pune rural police busted an illegal call center allegedly operated by cyber scammers, from a bungalow in Nangargaon village in Lonavala, on Thursday, officials said.

Police have arrested 20 persons at the spot. Police said the accused were allegedly involved in cheating several foreign nationals from USA, Canada and other countries, through various cyber scams.

A probe is on to know how the illegal call center was set up and how the accused got contact numbers of the foreign nationals. Police suspect several foreigners were duped to the tune of crores of rupees through the fraudulent call center.

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Police have identified the arrested accused as Aman Imantiya Shaikh (21), Mohammaed Faiz alias Najish Arif Shaikh (26), Mohammad Afzal Shaikh alias Harshad Shaikh (26), Rihan Salam Ghanani (19), Mohammad Aliraza Sayyad (21), Tavish Mehboobali Shaikh (20), Kamran Isamuddin Sahikh (20), Saddam Chand Khan (30), Abdul Ahat Mohammad Rafiq Khan (22), Zahid Wahid Shaikh (21), Jahid Azam Shiakh (20), Shadab Javed Sayyad (226), Irfan Abdul Gafur Khan (41), Sameer Irfan Khan (33), Irshad Irfan Shaikh (32), Amir Siraj Khan (31), Maksood Shamim Chowdhary (20), all from of Malwani, Malad (West), Mumbai, Kuldeep Manoj Bagadi (37) of Matunga, Mumbai, Dhanraj Devjit Bose (26) of Badlapur and Sujal Khumbahadur Rana (35) of Shillong, Meghalay.