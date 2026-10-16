Fake Pune call center cheating foreigners through cyber frauds busted; 20 held

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Pune rural police busted an illegal call center allegedly operated by cyber scammers, from a bungalow in Nangargaon village in Lonavala, on Thursday, officials said.
Police have arrested 20 persons at the spot. Police said the accused were allegedly involved in cheating several foreign nationals from USA, Canada and other countries, through various cyber scams.
A probe is on to know how the illegal call center was set up and how the accused got contact numbers of the foreign nationals. Police suspect several foreigners were duped to the tune of crores of rupees through the fraudulent call center.
Police have identified the arrested accused as Aman Imantiya Shaikh (21), Mohammaed Faiz alias Najish Arif Shaikh (26), Mohammad Afzal Shaikh alias Harshad Shaikh (26), Rihan Salam Ghanani (19), Mohammad Aliraza Sayyad (21), Tavish Mehboobali Shaikh (20), Kamran Isamuddin Sahikh (20), Saddam Chand Khan (30), Abdul Ahat Mohammad Rafiq Khan (22), Zahid Wahid Shaikh (21), Jahid Azam Shiakh (20), Shadab Javed Sayyad (226), Irfan Abdul Gafur Khan (41), Sameer Irfan Khan (33), Irshad Irfan Shaikh (32), Amir Siraj Khan (31), Maksood Shamim Chowdhary (20), all from of Malwani, Malad (West), Mumbai, Kuldeep Manoj Bagadi (37) of Matunga, Mumbai, Dhanraj Devjit Bose (26) of Badlapur and Sujal Khumbahadur Rana (35) of Shillong, Meghalay.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the call centre premises at Dev Villa bungalow in Omega society in Nangargaon, on Thursday.
As per a press release issued by Pune rural police on Friday, the police team found the accused persons busy speaking and chatting in English on cell phones and laptops at the bungalow.
When they made inquiries, the accused said the place was a call center. But they failed to produce any documents regarding the permissions taken for operating the call centre at the spot, police said.
Further inquiry by the police revealed that the accused were calling foreigners over international calls using different online applications. Some of the accused, carrying forged identity cards and fake documents, were posing as representatives of Amazon, Google, while speaking to foreign nationals.
The accused offered different schemes to the foreigners to seek details of their bank accounts. They further threatened the foreigners and extorted money from the online through ‘drugs in parcel’ or ‘digital arrests’ and other cyber scams, the police said.
Police seized mobile phones, laptops, some cash, a four wheeler and other items, all worth Rs 37.41 lakhs from the fraudulent call centre.
Police booked the accused persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 61 (2), 308, 338, 336 (2), 339, 352, 3(5), along with sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Telegrams Act.
Probe revealed that Mohammaed Faiz alias Najish, Irfan Abdul Gafur Khan and Sameer Irfan Khan are kingpins in this case. They are suspected to have links with cyber fraudsters from different parts of India and abroad, police said.
A Pune court on Thursday remanded the accused to police custody for one day. Police said they would be seeking an extension in the custody of the accused for further investigation.