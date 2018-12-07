Pune: IITM to train gen-next climate scientists

Specialised training programmes, spearheaded by the city-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, both under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), will be introduced next year for young graduates and researchers working on climate, atmospheric and ocean studies.

Advertising

The courses will be held under the Development of Skilled manpower in Earth System Sciences (DESK). The need for strengthening research in these areas is important at a time when the increasing impact of climate vagaries is being experienced all over the world.

While courses on weather forecasting, model development and climate studies will be conducted at IITM, oceanic studies will be offered at INCOIS as part of DESK. The ministry plans to add a set of over 500 skilled researchers in the next three years.

On the need for introducing this first-of-its kind training module, an IITM co-ordinator said, “A severe gap has been seen in the skill sets of fresh graduates from colleges or universities. The objective of introducing this programme is to impart these required skills before they are inducted for any project at institutions.”

Advertising

The ministry will also offer MoES fellowships for students to undertake focused research activities in this field. Starting from June next year, about 30 students will be awarded fellowships which can be taken up at any of the institutions operating under MoES. The initial plan is to conduct at least eight short-term courses or workshops for graduates and young scientists. Similarly, training will also be extended to related stakeholders, for whom weather and climate-related training holds key, the official added.

“Experts from all domains of atmospheric and oceanic studies will be roped in for conducting training programmes. In addition, foreign experts will also be part of the training,” said the official.

In addition, existing scientists and mid-career scientists will be offered refresher courses on specialised topics, said the co-ordinator.