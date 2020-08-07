Pune: IISER’s low-cost ventilator heads for mass manufacturing

The estimated cost was set between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. The estimated cost was set between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

The low-cost ventilator, designed and developed by a team of Pune scientists, will now be manufactured and taken further for regulatory approvals.

Sunil Nair and Umakant Rapol from the Department of Physics at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) Pune, had developed a prototype of the low-cost ventilator. The estimated cost was set between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Recently, the institute formally transferred the technology and signed an MoU with city-based Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Ltd, which will undertake mass manufacturing for regulatory approvals.

As the Covid-19 case load increased during March and April, hospitals were falling short ventilator support for critical patients. This led the scientists to prepare a prototype which was ready for trial within three weeks.

The institute has initiated a number of projects in the fight against coronavirus, including setting up a Covid-19 testing facility, which has been operational since May.

