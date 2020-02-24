Last seen leaving Pune campus on Feb 16, 23-year-old IISER student goes missing

Vikas Kumar Himanshu (23) was last seen on the campus on February 16. Vikas Kumar Himanshu (23) was last seen on the campus on February 16.

A fourth-year student of the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has been missing from the campus for nearly a week. Vikas Kumar Himanshu (23) was last seen on the campus on February 16.

The incident came to light on February 19, when some of Himanshu’s classmates noticed that he didn’t appear for the ongoing examinations on two consecutive days. Institute authorities have now filed a missing complaint.

“We have launched a search for the missing student. We are speaking to other students who knew him and looking into other available information… the missing complaint was registered with us by the institute on February 19, the same day it came to light that he had been missing,” said Assistant Inspector Anuradha Bhosale of Chaturshrungi police station, who is probing the case.

In its statement to The Indian Express, the IISER administration stated, “The institute’s administration, including the committee of student activities, chief security officer and students are proactively doing everything possible to trace the student. The institute is in touch with the family and is actively assisting in the efforts of the Pune Police.”

Initial investigation has revealed that Himanshu had dinner with his friends on February 15, a day before leaving the campus. “On the security camera footage, he was seen leaving the premises of the institute on February 16… our team is looking into various leads,” said Bhosale.

Himanshu, who hails from Jharkhand, is a student of the BS-MS dual degrees programme at IISER. The institute has informed his family as well as fellow students.

“He is keen on developing start-ups in the medical field. He keeps on travelling… for this purpose and recently, he got in touch with researchers at IIT-Kharagpur,” said a fellow student who interacted with Himanshu about two months ago.

Nearly 5,000 students study at IISER, Pune, with a majority of them pursuing the five-year dual degree residential course. Students also pursue doctoral and post-doctoral studies here.

(With inputs from Sushant Kulkarni)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.