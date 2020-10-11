Pune: IISER Kolkata sets up incubation centre to boost entrepreneurship

Research Innovation and Scientific Entrepreneurship will provide management training, offer business consultations to young entrepreneurs.

The Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, has established an incubation centre to promote entrepreneurship and start-up culture among youngsters in the East and Northeastern regions of the country.

Supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Research Innovation and Scientific Entrepreneurship (RISE) centre will provide management training, offer business consultations and assistance for business planning, along with hand-holding the young entrepreneurs in setting up their companies.

“In the Northeast, knowledge and exposure to start-ups has remained limited. But there are several opportunities and local technologies, especially in the agriculture sector, that we hope to offer indigenous marketing opportunities,” said Ayan Banerjee from the Department of Physical Sciences and one of the directors of RISE.

The institute had registered a company under Section 8 of the Companies Act in 2018, as a precursor to the incubation centre. Being amongst a host of institutes of national repute — National Centre for Genomics, AIIMS and Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya — the authorities of RISE plan to collaborate and lay a strong foundation for the start-up culture in the region.

“In the first phase, we plan to work with the students and faculty of the neighbouring institutes. There are some existing MoUs with these institutions. Initially, biology, chemistry and medicine could be the promising fields to be explored,” said Sayam Sen Gupta, another RISE co-director representing the Department of Chemical Sciences at the institute.

Though the DST funding, approximately to the tune of Rs 13 crore, has been sanctioned, officials are awaiting the fund release to take up the centre’s activities in full swing.

Meanwhile, to spread awareness about the importance of entrepreneurship, the centre will organise short-term workshops, facilitating interactions between industries and academia, Banerjee said.

Presently, an existing building will be refurbished to accommodate the incubation centre, which will house laboratories and high-end instrumentation facilities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.