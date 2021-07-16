Fire breaks out at IISER-Pune building, student sustains minor injuries

A fire broke out at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune on Friday afternoon. Four fire tenders were pressed to service in order to bring the flames under control. A student has sustained minor injuries.

The fire appeared to have originated from a lab from the Chemistry department located on the first floor of the main IISER-Pune building. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire brigade tries to douse the fire and IISER-Pune. (Photo: Pune Fire Brigade) Fire brigade tries to douse the fire and IISER-Pune. (Photo: Pune Fire Brigade)

Prashan Ranpise, the chief fire officer with Pune Fire Brigade, said, “The fire started sometime around 1 pm in a laboratory that has a storage of organic chemicals. After receiving the call, we pressed four fire tenders into action and more on standby. Efforts are on to bring the fire under control. We are yet to ascertain the extent of damages and the possible cause. We are coordinating with the institute authorities who had started preliminary efforts before our tenders reached the spot.”

“A student working at the lab has sustained minor injuries, been given medical aid and shifted to a nearby hospital. The lab was operational at the time of the incident. There is still smoke emanating from the building,” an ISIER-Pune official said.

Presently, there are limited students living and attending laboratory tasks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IISER is located on Baner road in Pune and is a research-intensive teaching institute. The Union Ministry of Education has set up seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) across the country and other than Pune these institutes are located at Bhopal, Berhampur, Mohali, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.