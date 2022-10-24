Pune: IAPAR theatre festival to start on Nov 1

The International Association for Performing Arts and Research (IAPAR) is coming up with another edition of its popular festival this year from November 1 to 6, to give Puneites access to original and stimulating productions from across the world. The performances, to be held at Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, include full-length and short plays; storytelling, and various other art forms. Masterclasses by senior theatre practitioners, workshops, play readings, and a vibrant outreach programme for students are among the attractions.

The event will feature about six plays from countries such as Burkina Faso, Germany, Italy, and Mongolia besides India. The Bee Theatre’s Broken Images, The Brotherhood Theatre’s Autopsy, Adishakti’s Bhoomi, Amta Parichay’s Savitri, Yolanda Morales’s 2666, and Instabili Vaganti’s Made in ILVA are the plays that will be staged at this year’s event.

The IAPAR theatre festival was first held in 2016. The specialty of the IAPAR theatre festival is that it invites plays from countries that are not well known to people in India to showcase the richness and diversity of international plays in the city.

The event will feature about six plays from countries such as Burkina Faso, Germany, Italy, and Mongolia besides India. (Express Photo) The event will feature about six plays from countries such as Burkina Faso, Germany, Italy, and Mongolia besides India. (Express Photo)

Vidyanidhee Vanarase (Prasad), the founder of IAPAR, said: “The main purpose behind this event is to bring artists from around the world to Pune and enable theatre practitioners to interact with stalwarts of world theatre. It fosters an environment that is creatively charged as well as provides an academic insight to students as well as to the audience.”

The festival starts with the play, Broken Images, a monodrama that was written in 2004 by the eminent Girish Karnad. It is the story of a young author who is on her way towards fame on an international level and is giving a TV interview where she talks about her life and work. Her secret to fame is that she prints works written by her sister on a wheelchair in her own name. Who is that woman seen on the screen really? Is it just another character behind a mask? Or is it her real self, hidden inside? If we assume life is a fight, then did she lose the fight to her sister with poor health? Or did she win the fight? The play, replete with all these questions, engages the audience throughout the show.

The festival starts with the play, Broken Images, a monodrama that was written in 2004 by the eminent Girish Karnad. (Express Photo) The festival starts with the play, Broken Images, a monodrama that was written in 2004 by the eminent Girish Karnad. (Express Photo)

On the second day of the festival, the play, Autopsy, will take audiences into the world of Prof Emrick Bisoundou Boubié, a scientist who wants to test a molecule resulting from 15 years of research and which would make it possible to remedy one of the biggest concerns of the international scientific community. To achieve this, he must convince his assistant, Doumbé, who opposes the professor’s desire to perform an autopsy on the body of his recently deceased wife, Rose. Here, the medical discourse is a pretext to carry out an autopsy of contemporary society.

The third play is Bhoomi. It tries to look at physical aggression against women at multiple times in history and some of the patriarchal-based answers to it. Set in two different times, the play opens with a period of disorientation experienced by a theatre director who runs an amateur theatre company. The play traces the journey of the theatre director, who begins to question her own value system and that of society through her characters.

Advertisement

On Friday, the play Savitri will be staged at the fest. Savitri is an inspiring story of India’s first female teacher, Savitribai Phule – her struggle to teach girls at a time when girl education was prohibited, and how she empowered women in the tough period when no one did.

In 2666, violence against women in public spaces is thematised by the aesthetics of video games (Arcade: Pac-Man and Street Fighter).

The piece is a survival game built in 2,666 seconds in which the performers develop specific control and reaction skills and increase physical and mental performance within a system that is difficult to leave. With this work, the choreographer Yolanda Morales opens a dystopian space in which she deals with these so-called femicides.

Advertisement

2666 puts a social issue in a fictional format that is not far from the reality that thousands of women face every day.

The event will conclude with a play named Made in ILVA being staged on Sunday.

It is an original script based on real-life testimonies and poems from the workers at the ILVA steel plant in Taranto. Made in ILVA is a masterpiece of physical theatre, exploring the impact of the biggest steelworks in Europe on the environment and surrounding population. The performance is a perfect combination of extreme physical actions, sounds that become obsessive rhythms, original music, vocals, and video projections – an emotional and poetic exploration of the alienation and oppression of a human body reduced to an artificial machine. It will be performed by Italian artists.

Aditi Venkateshwaran, artistic director-IAPAR, said: “This festival is on its way to becoming a very significant event with respect to cultural exchange and growth.” She added, “This festival offers a wide range of choices to people of all age groups.”