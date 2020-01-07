Pune: Hypnotist kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint following financial dispute

They allegedly kidnapped the hypnotist in a four-wheeler and took him to a farm in Sus, where they assaulted and threatened him at gunpoint and demanded money. (Representational Image) They allegedly kidnapped the hypnotist in a four-wheeler and took him to a farm in Sus, where they assaulted and threatened him at gunpoint and demanded money. (Representational Image)

Mahesh Popat Kate (37), a hypnotist, has told police that he was kidnapped, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint following a financial dispute. Kate lodged an FIR in this case at the Chaturshringi police station on Sunday, following which four people have been booked under the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, Kate had taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh from one of the accused in 2017, but had managed to return Rs 16.8 lakh. But in June 2019, his business shut down and so he asked for more time to repay the money.

But the person who gave him the loan allegedly started harassing him. On January 3, the accused called him for a meeting in Baner at 1.15 pm. They allegedly kidnapped him in a four-wheeler and took him to a farm in Sus, where they assaulted and threatened him at gunpoint and demanded money.

Kate said the accused let him go free at 5 pm.

