Pune: Hypertensive and living with one kidney, 84-year-old recovers from Covid-19

The octogenarian had tested positive for the coronavirus and has now recovered from the infection, and discharged from Jehangir hospital. (Representational) The octogenarian had tested positive for the coronavirus and has now recovered from the infection, and discharged from Jehangir hospital. (Representational)

At 84, Moti Lalwani has been living with a single kidney – after he donated one to his wife Padma seven years ago – and apart from popping a pill daily to control hypertension, the retired business manager had no major medical problems. The octogenarian had tested positive for the coronavirus and has now recovered from the infection, and discharged from Jehangir hospital.

“I was not too worried when I had to donate my kidney at the age of 77 to my wife. So I preferred not to panic when I tested positive for the coronavirus,” Lalwani told The Indian Express.

“My dad had a slight fever on April 8 and tested positive for the coronavirus on April 10. He was admitted to Jehangir hospital but had mild symptoms,” said his 46-year-old son Sunil Lalwani.

“However, since age and underlying medical conditions are factors that increase the risk factor to a severe form of disease, we did not want to take any chances and ensured a separate room so that he did not get any other infection,” he added.

Sunil said during a medical examination before the transplant in 2013, doctors had found both his kidneys were perfectly normal. “In fact, my brother and I had inherited the same kidney disorder as my mother but my dad’s kidneys were normal and he decided to donate to my mother,” he said, adding that it was only last year that his mother died aged 80.

“I follow a vegetarian diet and walk a lot,” said the 84-year-old, who was admitted for the mandatory 14-day isolation period at Jehangir hospital. Apart from a mild fever, I had no major symptoms, he added.

Dr Piyush Chaudhari, infectious diseases consultant at Jehangir hospital who along with Dr Sarita Kulkarni and Dr Mahendra Kawedia managed the treatment protocol for Lalwani, said he was extensively monitored at the hospital.

“He had a single kidney and was hypertensive. What also worked in his case was the anti-coagulant that was given to prevent thrombosis. Blood clots are playing a significant role in why people become sick with Covid-19 and, hence, his blood parameters were closely monitored. What worked in Lalwani’s favour was also that he was extremely positive,” Dr Chaudhari said.

While Lalwani has fought the disease and returned home for another 14-day quarantine, he, however, was unable to attend the funeral rites of his 80-year-old brother, who died of a cardiac arrest.

“I looked after my younger brother, who had suffered a stroke and was unwell, for so many years and could not be present for his final rites or attend the prayers at the gurdwara,” he said.

While 49 persons have recovered and were discharged on Monday, civic health officials said 1,800 persons had recovered from the infection and discharged to date.

