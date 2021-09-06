Two injured in hyena attack in village near Pune

An elderly person and a biker were injured in a hyena attack at Kharpudi village in Khed taluka around 45 km from Pune city. The animal was later found dead.

The attack on the elderly person has been captured on video by a passerby, officials said.

https://t.co/O1IhAD9iWz pic.twitter.com/JwivxUppFH — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) September 6, 2021

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Junnar division) Jayaramegowda R said, “One elderly person and a biker have been injured in the attack by a hyena in Kharpudi village. Attacks by hyenas are not very common. We have come to know that the hyena was already injured when it attacked the two persons. The animal was found dead later. We believe that the irritation caused by the injury may have triggered the attack.”

“We have initiated the process to provide compensation to the two injured persons,” he said.

