Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Pune: Hydrogen peroxide leak from Tamil Nadu-bound truck

Officials from the PMRDA fire brigade said that the incident took place at Shindewadi on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, around 20 kilometres from Pune city at around 7 am Friday.

pune truckFire brigade officials said that the containers were being taken from a unit in Pune to Tamil Nadu, according to their preliminary inquiry. (Express photo)

The fire brigade of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Friday morning responded to a hydrogen peroxide leak from a truck which was carrying containers of the chemical from Pune to Tamil Nadu.

Officials from the PMRDA fire brigade said that the incident took place at Shindewadi on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, around 20 kilometres from Pune city at around 7 am. Fire Officer Vijay Mahajan said: “The truck was carrying several containers of hydrogen peroxide stacked on one another. A leak was reported from the containers in the bottom layer, possibly due to pressure from those kept above.”

pune hp “An alternative vehicle has been arranged by the company which was transporting the chemical,” an official said. (Express photo)

Mahajan added: “Our team from the Nanded city fire station responded to the call. Though hydrogen peroxide is non-toxic, it has its hazards if there is exposure in concentrated form. Based on our assessment, there was no requirement for area evacuation or stopping the traffic on the road. We used water sprays to dilute the leaked chemical as per the guidelines. In addition, it was raining at the time. An alternative vehicle has been arranged by the company which was transporting the chemical. We have asked them to take precautions to ensure that such a leak does not happen again on their way.”

Fire brigade officials said that the containers were being taken from a unit in Pune to Tamil Nadu, according to their preliminary inquiry.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:40:36 am
