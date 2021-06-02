scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

Pune: Husband kills wife, dies by suicide in Wadgaon Sheri

The incident came to light when their two sons, aged 10 and 8, woke up in the morning and found their parents dead.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 2, 2021 7:30:10 pm
Police have identified the deceased couple as Usha Gaikwad (28) and her husband Yogesh Gaikwad (33), resident of Piraji Nagar in Wadgaon Sheri.

A man allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at his residence in Wadgaon Sheri area in the early hours of Monday. The incident came to light when their two sons, aged 10 and 8, woke up in the morning and found their parents dead.

Police have identified the deceased couple as Usha Gaikwad (28) and her husband Yogesh Gaikwad (33), resident of Piraji Nagar in Wadgaon Sheri.

Police said Usha worked as a domestic help and Yogesh was unemployed. Police said Yogesh “had suspicions about Usha’s character” and this led to an argument between the couple on Sunday night.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Later, when their children were sleeping, Yogesh allegedly strangled Usha to death following the quarrel; he then hanged himself inside the house, said police.

Click here for more

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement