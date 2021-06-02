Pune: Husband kills wife, dies by suicide in Wadgaon Sheri

Police have identified the deceased couple as Usha Gaikwad (28) and her husband Yogesh Gaikwad (33), resident of Piraji Nagar in Wadgaon Sheri.

A man allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at his residence in Wadgaon Sheri area in the early hours of Monday. The incident came to light when their two sons, aged 10 and 8, woke up in the morning and found their parents dead.

Police have identified the deceased couple as Usha Gaikwad (28) and her husband Yogesh Gaikwad (33), resident of Piraji Nagar in Wadgaon Sheri.

Police said Usha worked as a domestic help and Yogesh was unemployed. Police said Yogesh “had suspicions about Usha’s character” and this led to an argument between the couple on Sunday night.

Later, when their children were sleeping, Yogesh allegedly strangled Usha to death following the quarrel; he then hanged himself inside the house, said police.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.