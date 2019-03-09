Pune: Husband, in-laws booked for ‘harassing’ woman, ‘taking her to godman’

The Pune City Police has lodged a case against the husband and in-laws of a 23-year-old woman for allegedly harassing her physically and mentally by performing black magic on her and also taking her to a godman.

The woman had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday.

Her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law have been booked under Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

As per the complaint, a few months after the woman got married, her husband and in-laws allegedly started harassing her on the ground that her stars were not good.

They allegedly asked her to bring Rs 3 lakh from her parents to perform rituals to solve the problem. The woman has alleged that her mother-in-law used to practise witchcraft.

Claiming that the complainant was responsible for the problems in the family, the husband and in-laws allegedly took her to a godman in Narhe area on Amavasya and Poornima.

When the complainant refused to oblige, the husband and in-laws allegedly beat her up on November 16 last year and forced her to leave home.