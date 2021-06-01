Pune: Humid day and intense rain towards evening on Tuesday

Puneites will experience a sweltering day with the relative humidity expected to remain over 70 per cent on Tuesday. (File photo)

Puneites will experience a sweltering day with the relative humidity expected to remain over 70 per cent on Tuesday.

The day temperature will fluctuate between 33 and 35 degrees.

In the presence of such humidity levels, a warm Tuesday night with minimum temperature spiking to 23 – 24 degrees is forecast.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 01, 2021. (Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune) Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 01, 2021. (Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunder, lightning and strong windy conditions to prevail over the city during late afternoon – evening hours on Tuesday. Light to moderate intensity rainfall, with intense spells for a short duration, is possible.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded at 8.30am on Tuesday at Shivajinagar was 16.6mm, at Pashan it was 33.4mm.

The Air Quality Index for Pune city was in the satisfactory range (40).

