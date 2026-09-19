Stylised number plates still common despite high security plates mandate in Pune

Vehicles spotted on Pune roads displaying fancy or absence of number plates, despite the HSRP mandate being in force since July 1. (Express Photo)

Despite the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandate being in force since July 1 this year, non-standard, stylised, and deliberately obscured number plates continue to be a common sight across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, raising questions over enforcement even as RTO officials say action is underway.

The issue came into sharp focus after a Fortuner owner from Tathawade was booked for using an auto-hiding number plate to dodge traffic speed cams.

For commuters who have complied with the mandate, the sight of such vehicles moving around freely has become a daily frustration. Rohan Jadhav, a resident of Dange Chowk, said, “People are fined for minor lapses such as a broken or missing mirror, yet vehicles with fancy plates, sometimes carrying just a name or a four-digit number, along with dark tinted glasses, are seen almost every day without roaming freely.”