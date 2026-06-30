Pune lags as new number plate rules take effect from tomorrow

With Maharashtra’s Transport Department set to launch its enforcement drive against vehicles without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from Wednesday, Pune finds itself among the laggards -– only 9.44 lakh of the 24.28 lakh vehicles in the district have complied so far, a compliance rate of under 40 per cent, lower than the state average of 49 per cent. Another 11.5 lakh vehicle owners in the district have applied for HSRPs but are yet to get them fitted.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said, “RTO officials would begin the enforcement drive from July 1, and non-compliant vehicles will be fined. For vehicle owners who apply for HSRPs by June 30, their fines will be reduced.”

“The HSRP mandate traces back to the aftermath of terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai attacks, after which the then government decided that high security number plates are necessary (to identify vehicles involved in such incidents),” Sarnaik said.

In December 2024, the state government made it mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, an estimated 2.10 crore vehicles statewide, to fit HSRPs.

“However, compliance has been sluggish: only about 49 per cent of these vehicles have been fitted with the plates so far, leaving roughly 1.10 crore vehicles non-compliant across Maharashtra,” Sarnaik said.

Of the 24.28 lakh vehicles registered in Pune before April 1, 2019, that require HSRPs, close to 15 lakh vehicles in the district are still non-compliant as the deadline lapses.

From July 1, the Transport Department will levy fines of up to Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which governs registration marks on motor vehicles, against owners who have not complied. The mandate applies specifically to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

How to apply

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Vehicle owners can register for HSRP fitment through the Transport Department’s website: transport.maharashtra.gov.in/1125/HSRP. Complaints regarding HSRP installation can be sent to dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in.

As per the Transport Department’s official website, cash payment is not accepted for HSRP affixation fees, and payments must be made online. Vehicle owners can choose any fitment centre convenient to them, based on the PIN code, irrespective of where the vehicle was originally registered in the state.

Housing societies or premises with 25 or more vehicles requiring HSRP fitment will not be charged additional fitment fees by vendors.

HSRP fitment can only be carried out through vendors authorised by the Transport Department, with the three approved vendors being Rosmerta Technologies, Real Mazon India, and FTA HSRP Solutions.