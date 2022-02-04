Pune HR professional cheated of Rs 8.7L

A cyber fraudster has duped a HR professional from the city to the tune of Rs 8.7 lakh. The victim, a 42-year-old woman, lodged the FIR in this case at the Sangvi police station on Wednesday. The complainant said she got a call from a woman on her cell phone on of February 1. The woman told the complainant that the bank has imposed some annual charges on her ICICI Bank credit card.

She asked the HR professional to share certain information for locking the credit card and cancellation of annual charges. But after the information was shared by the woman, Rs 4.52 lakh was transferred from her credit card account. Rs 4.15 lakh was also debited from her savings account.

Police have booked the online fraudster under Section 420 of the IPC and sections of the IT Act.