After suicide, Pune housing society asks bachelors to vacate flats, withdraws notice as cops intervene

Days after a 28-year-old an IT professional allegedly committed suicide at a housing society in Wakad, the office-bearers of the society issued a notice discontinuing renewal of group accommodation for bachelors and asked them to vacate their flats in two months. The housing society later withdrew the notice after the local police intervened.

On April 28, an IT professional, identified as Prasoon Kumar Jha from Bihar, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of his building.

Around three days ago, the office-bearers of the society issued a notice stating, “As you know we had a serious issue of a suicide case in our society by one of the group accommodation tenants… Considering the issues with respect to rental agreement status, it has been decided that effective May 23, no new or renewed rental agreement and move-ins will be accepted for group accommodation for the next six months. All flats that have been rented out for group accommodation will have to be evacuated in the next 60 days and will be allowed to be occupied by families only.”

Senior Inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station said, “Following the suicide, the residential society issued a notice asking bachelors to vacate flats. The move was an act of social discrimination. They have now withdrawn the notice.”

