Pune: House gutted, 46-year-old commercial designer dies of burn injuries

A 46-year-old commercial designer died of severe severe burn injuries in a fire at a residential building in the plush Bhandarkar road locality in Pune in the early hours of Wednesday.

As per primary information, the control room of the Pune fire brigade received a call around 2.53 am about a blaze at a two-storey bungalow in Jayashree Society in the Bhandarkar Road area.

“By the time we reached the spot, almost the entire space of the ground floor apartment was engulfed in the fire. We started dousing the fire and also took out the man who was found lying on the burning mattresses with severe burn injuries. He was rushed to hospital in our ambulance,” fire officer Sunil Naiknavre said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Vinayak Gokhale, a commercial designer. He was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Senior inspector Deepak Lagad said, “The deceased is believed to or succumbed to suffocation and burn injuries. There are two doors to the gutted ground floor apartment of the building. One door was locked and another was found unlocked. We are probing all the circumstances. We have come to know that the deceased used to smoke. However, only a thorough probe would ascertain the exact cause of the fire.”

