Pune: Hours after theft of cash, ornaments worth Rs 2.5L, teenager held; loot recovered

IN A swift action, Pune city police arrested a teenager within few hours after he stole valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh from a house in Lohiya Nagar. Police identified the accused as Mohammed Chaudhary (18), resident of Lohiya Nagar and native of Hyderabad.

Mohammed allegedly broke into the house of one Arif Shaikh in Lohiya Nagar on October 8. He stole of Rs 2 lakh in cash and some gold ornaments. Police said that he was trying to escape to Hyderabad with the stolen booty.

Arif lodged a complaint at the Khadak police station. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from Ganj Peth within a few hours. The stolen cash and gold were recovered from him, police said.