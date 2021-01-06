Pune: Hotel staffer booked for recording video of woman customer in washroom

Police said on Monday that the complainant, who is about 18 years old, had gone to a hotel in Pashan with her family members.

An offence has been lodged against the waiter of a hotel for allegedly recording a video of a teenaged woman customer inside the washroom.

The first information report in this case has been lodged at the Chaturshringi police station.

Police said on Monday that the complainant, who is about 18 years old, had gone to a hotel in Pashan with her family members. When she went to the washroom, she saw a waiter making a video on his cell phone. When she questioned the waiter, he allegedly escaped from the spot.

Police have launched a search for the accused waiter.