Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pune: Hotel staffer booked for recording video of woman customer in washroom

The first information report in this case has been lodged at the Chaturshringi police station.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 6, 2021 10:38:31 pm
Police said on Monday that the complainant, who is about 18 years old, had gone to a hotel in Pashan with her family members.

An offence has been lodged against the waiter of a hotel for allegedly recording a video of a teenaged woman customer inside the washroom.

Police said on Monday that the complainant, who is about 18 years old, had gone to a hotel in Pashan with her family members. When she went to the washroom, she saw a waiter making a video on his cell phone. When she questioned the waiter, he allegedly escaped from the spot.

Police have launched a search for the accused waiter.

