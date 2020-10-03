Pune: Hotel owner, staffers face action for allowing dine-in facility

Police have identified the accused as Mayur Bodke (30), owner of the hotel, manager Vinayak Kanjole (24) and Ashiwin Chaube (32). (Representational)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has lodged an offence against a hotel owner and staffers for allegedly allowing dine-in facility, despite the restrictions against it till October 5.

Police have identified the accused as Mayur Bodke (30), owner of the hotel, manager Vinayak Kanjole (24) and Ashiwin Chaube (32). They have been booked under sections 269, 188, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Police said that due to the Covid-19 outbreak, hotels are allowed only to operate parcel facilities. But at Hotel Chandrama, the accused allegedly made sitting arrangements for customers, and also served them food and liquor.

