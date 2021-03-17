Pune: Hotel owner cheated, handed over bundles of newspaper pieces instead of cash

A hotel owner from Pune was cheated to the tune of Rs 25 lakh after alleged fraudsters handed him bundles of newspaper pieces by promising to give him Rs 50 lakh in 500 rupee currency notes in exchange for Rs 25 lakh in 2000 rupee notes. The fraudsters alleged that they had ‘black money.’

Three people have been arrested and a search is launched to nab the other two

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Faraskhana police station in Pune by a 36-year-old man who owns the hotel Shivane area of Pune. The said exchange where the complainant was handed over bundles of newspaper pieces in a bag, took place on February 23, but he approached the police two days ago after making attempts on his own to get back Rs 25 lakh he had lost to the fraudsters.

Around mid-February, the hotel owner was approached by one of his acquaintances who told him about some people who were in possession of ‘black money.’ The fraudsters said that they were ready to give the complainant Rs 50 lakh in 500 rupee notes in return for Rs 25 lakh in 2000 rupee notes.

On February 23, they took the bag containing Rs 25 lakh in 2000 rupee notes from the complainant. They gave one bag to him and left on the pretext of fetching another bag. When the complainant opened the bag given to him, it contained bundles of newspaper cut in the size of currency notes. The suspects had fled.

Assistant inspector Abhijit Patil, who is probing the case said, “After the complainant approached us and the case was registered, we have arrested three persons. We have launched a search for two others.”