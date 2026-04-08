Pune hotels see 20% occupancy dip amid West Asia conflict; domestic spend aids recovery

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Written by Nilambari Salunke
Global geopolitical tensions are beginning to impact Pune’s hospitality sector, with hotels reporting a dip in occupancy and more cautious travel sentiment, especially among international and corporate travellers.
Hotels across the city saw a decline in bookings in March, largely due to uncertainty around international travel.
However, industry players say strong domestic demand is helping cushion the impact and support a gradual recovery.
According to Davesh Rawal, Commercial Director at Conrad Pune, occupancy dropped by around 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, “largely driven by a slowdown in international travel”.
“However, domestic demand has been encouraging and has helped cushion nearly 10 per cent of that gap,” Rawal said.
He added that cancellations were most pronounced earlier in the crisis. “There was a noticeable spike in cancellations from international guests in March, largely due to uncertainty. Now, demand is gradually picking up again, though booking windows have become shorter,” he said.
The impact has been more visible in corporate travel and group bookings. “Corporate travel has definitely been affected more, especially large group and international movement, while domestic leisure travel continues to perform well,” Rawal noted.
Echoing similar trends, Shrinivas Chaphalkar, President of the Poona Hoteliers Association, said that while room bookings have seen a 15–20 per cent dip, the overall impact remains uneven.
“Room bookings haven’t been severely impacted overall, but inbound travel via the Middle East has slowed. Corporate events and large gatherings are seeing more disruption,” Chaphalkar said. He added that destination weddings and large-scale events are being postponed due to logistical challenges.
The food and beverage (F&B) segment, however, has seen mixed trends. While supply-side issues have affected some operations, hotels are witnessing a revival in domestic dining demand.
Sagar Kulkarni, Director of Food & Beverage, Sheraton Grand Pune, said the sector is already showing signs of recovery. “March saw a short phase of softness with some cancellations linked to travel uncertainties; however, the recovery since early April has been visible and encouraging. Domestic demand is driving strong momentum, especially across weekend dining, buffets, and social gatherings,” he said.
Kulkarni added that while international travel remains cautious and corporate movement has moderated slightly, local consumption is compensating for the slowdown. “Restaurants, bars, and banqueting, especially social events, are seeing improved footfall, which contributes positively to overall F&B revenues,” he said.
Despite the challenges, pricing strategies remain measured, with hotels focusing on value-driven offerings rather than aggressive discounting, particularly to attract domestic travellers.
Industry stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic, with the summer season expected to support further recovery. “It’s been more of a pause than a setback. The demand is still there, just moving at a more cautious pace,” Rawal said.
(Nilambari Salunke is an intern with The Indian Express.)