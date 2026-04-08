Pune hotels see 20% occupancy dip amid West Asia conflict; domestic spend aids recovery

The impact has been more visible in corporate travel and group bookings. (File Photo).

Written by Nilambari Salunke

Global geopolitical tensions are beginning to impact Pune’s hospitality sector, with hotels reporting a dip in occupancy and more cautious travel sentiment, especially among international and corporate travellers.

Hotels across the city saw a decline in bookings in March, largely due to uncertainty around international travel.

However, industry players say strong domestic demand is helping cushion the impact and support a gradual recovery.

According to Davesh Rawal, Commercial Director at Conrad Pune, occupancy dropped by around 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, “largely driven by a slowdown in international travel”.

“However, domestic demand has been encouraging and has helped cushion nearly 10 per cent of that gap,” Rawal said.