Hotel manager attacked for refusing to serve free biryani

Three persons allegedly attacked the manager of a hotel in Hingne Khurd after they were denied a plate of biryani free-of-cost.

Lakshman Sonawane (24), a resident of Kothrud who runs a hotel in Vishranti Nagar in Hingne Khurd, lodged the FIR in this case at Sinhagad police station.

According to police, three persons came to the hotel at 11.10 pm on Saturday and started a brawl with the manager, Biraswar Das, who refused to serve them biryani free-of-cost.

The assailants attacked Das with a sharp weapon, damaged a computer and kitchen equipment and stole Rs 940 cash from the hotel, police said. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and Das, who sustained injuries, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accused have been booked under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in attempting to commit robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.