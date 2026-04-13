Song ‘glorifying’ Maoist leader Hidma at government hostel in Pune, under police scanner

Dancing to a song that allegedly glorified top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, during a cultural event at a government run boys’ hostel in Pune, has come under the scanner of police and intelligence agencies.

Police said a video of the cultural event at the Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi, shows some students dancing to a song named “O Re Bandook Wale” which allegedly glorified Maoist commander Hidma, who was gunned down by the security forces in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, 2025.

On Monday, the police visited the hostel, run by the state government’s department of social justice and special assistance, to gather information about the students. Meanwhile, officials of the Social Welfare Department also contacted the students who performed the dance.