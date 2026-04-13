Song ‘glorifying’ Maoist leader Hidma at government hostel in Pune, under police scanner

Officials said a series of programs, including sports and cultural events were planned on hostel grounds between April 6 and April 14, to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneApr 13, 2026 07:57 PM IST
Song 'glorifying' Maoist leader Hidma at government hostel in Pune, under police scannerA police officer said it is suspicious that a song glorifying dreaded Naxal leader Hidma was popular.(File Photo)
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Dancing to a song that allegedly glorified top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, during a cultural event at a government run boys’ hostel in Pune, has come under the scanner of police and intelligence agencies.

Police said a video of the cultural event at the Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi, shows some students dancing to a song named “O Re Bandook Wale” which allegedly glorified Maoist commander Hidma, who was gunned down by the security forces in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, 2025.

On Monday, the police visited the hostel, run by the state government’s department of social justice and special assistance, to gather information about the students. Meanwhile, officials of the Social Welfare Department also contacted the students who performed the dance.

Officials said a series of programs, including sports and cultural events were planned on hostel grounds between April 6 and April 14, to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

“As a part of this activity, the hostel students had organised a cultural gathering over the weekend, where a group presented the dance and song on Hidma. We are talking to the students to understand why they performed on this particular song. Prima-facie, we believe they presented it innocently. The government hostel for boys in Vishrantwadi accommodates a thousand students, of whom 85 percent are from scheduled castes (SC) and remaining 15 percent from other communities,” said Vishal Londhe, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Department, Pune.

Police said among the eleven students who performed to a song on Hidma, most are tribals, with some hailing from Gadchiroli district. The students were not available for comment.

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Police sources said that during the inquiry, the students told the police they re-mixed a few songs, including the one on Hidma, which is available on social media, and then performed a dance on it, wearing drapery of tribal freedom fighters Birsa Munda and Veer Baburao Shedmake. The students also told the cops that they chose the song on Hidma only because it is “famous in Vidarbha region” and had “nice beats”, police sources said.

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A police officer said it is suspicious that a song glorifying dreaded Naxal leader Hidma was popular.

“At the event in Pune hostel on Saturday, the background was “Save Trees”, but the song was on Maoist Hidma. In November last year, a few days after he was eliminated in an encounter with police, some young activists gave slogans in favour of Hidma, during a protest against air pollution at the India Gate in Delhi. To raise concerns on issues of pollution and environment is good. But while doing so, praising a ruthless Maoist leader responsible for killing several security personnel is not acceptable,” the officer said.

Senior police inspector Mangesh Hande of Vishrantwadi police station said, “We have contacted the hostel authorities and students. An inquiry is on. No offence has been registered.”

When contacted, Sandip Patil, Inspector General of Police of Anti Naxal Operations (ANO) said, “We are looking into the matter.”

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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