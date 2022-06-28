Pune to host Moscow-based psychedelic rock band Dharmony

Vocalists and composers Misha Ostrovsky and Andrey Efimenko of the Moscow-based band Dharmony first played together at the former’s wedding in 2012. In Ostrovsky’s words, back then, they were “just some young friends enjoying their time”. But before they knew it, a band was born. Soon, they were joined by bassist Denis Petukhov and the band’s music shifted from soft rock and acoustic to its current signature style, rooted in psychedelic rock.

Collaborating with Indian-origin drummer Bunny Batliwala, Dharmony has performed in McLeod Ganj and Mumbai. The band is all set to perform at Swig Bar and Eatery in Pune’s Koregaon Park on Tuesday, as part of its India tour.

“Our first song was my wedding song. Andrey and I played it, just some young friends enjoying their time and trying to feel more alive. We were once called Ostrovsky, but later, we decided to build project Dharmony with more focus on collaboration,” said 38-year-old Ostrovsky. “We shifted from soft rock and acoustic to aesthetic rock and electronic. Dharmony is a personal project as it makes us closer to the audience, at the same time we connect more with our roots,” he added.

Petukhov, who has been playing with the band for more than five years now, said his father was his main influence. “My father, who was a classical musician in Russia, was a major influence on my music. I started to learn the classical piano as a child and later went on to pursue a formal education in it as well,” he said.

Petukhov and Batliwala crossed paths in 2013 and occasionally played together for different bands. “The idea to live better and make living better is what I abide by as an artist. I have a passion for the sharing of energy and love with tunes and harmony, and that is how I met the band members. While performing for two different bands at the time, Denis (Petukhov) made me listen to Dharmony’s music and it was an instant association. The music resonated with me and then it was about collectively working on the chemistry we had and performing live with the band,” said Batliwala.

Ostrovsky, who is now learning how to play the flute and is influenced by the work of renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, said he plans to incorporate the instrument into their works. “We plan on adding some ‘spice’ to our music, how Indians tend to add it to dishes, by the end of the tour. We are all learning every day, as musicians, performers and artists. For now, I am hoping I do not sound besura (flat) on the bansuri (flute) and would love to incorporate it into our tunes,” he added.