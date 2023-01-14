scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Pune gears up to host G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting on January 16 and 17

The primary theme of the discussion is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”.

Pune airport is geared up for the event & various measures including beautification work have been done. (PIB India/Twitter screen grab)

Pune will host the first G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under India’s presidency on January 16 and 17.

The primary theme of the discussion is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”. Various issues like making cities economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure, and building future-ready urban infrastructure will also be discussed during the two-day event.

“The population growth in urban areas would continue to increase with maximum economic activities in cities. The G-20 IWG will be used as a forum to discuss the challenges that cities face and opportunities that cities will bring in the near future and chart out a course that makes cities more liveable,” said Surendra Bagde, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, during a seminar on urban infrastructure in the run to the G-20 IWG meet.

The IWG meeting will see the participation of its member countries, guest nations, and international organisations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. The Department of Economic Affairs of the Union Ministry of Finance will host the meeting. Australia and Brazil are co-chairs of the event.

The Pune meeting will also be complemented by a high-level workshop on “Financing of Cities of Tomorrow”.

The G20 meeting was preceded by a number of Jan-Bhagidari initiatives including lectures on G-20, a seminar on ‘Making Cities Future Ready and Importance of Urban Development’, a cyclothon, a motorbike rally on the National Youth Day, swachhta drive and model G-20 discussions in educational institutions organised by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other Pune city stakeholders.

The overall theme of India’s G20 Presidency is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 15:47 IST
