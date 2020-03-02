Pune to host 108th Indian Science Congress in 2021

PM Narendra Modi with Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa at Indian Science Congress, 2020 held in Bengaluru. (PTI/File) PM Narendra Modi with Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa at Indian Science Congress, 2020 held in Bengaluru. (PTI/File)

Pune will host the 108th Indian Science Congress in January 2021, the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) has announced. This will be the fourth time that the city will host the prestigious meet in the last 100 years.

The event, set to be held at Symbiosis International University’s Lavale campus between January 3 and 7 next year, will be themed on ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment’ and focus on economic growth, environmental protection and social inclusion of all communities using science and technology. It will also see deliberations on providing equal opportunities to women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), while achieving sustainable development.

Dr Vijay Laxmi Saxena has been elected general president of the Indian Science Congress, 2021.

The science congress had commenced in 1914 from then Calcutta with 105 members. Currently, the association has more than 60,000 members from various streams of science like agriculture, archaeology, biochemistry, earth system science among others.

