Pune: Hospitals struggle to provide ICU beds to critical Covid patients, ask kin to look for alternatives

Hospitals in Pune, which have been reeling under the pressure of providing ICU beds to critical patients, have started asking relatives of those in general wards to look for other healthcare facilities in case things turn fatal for the patient.

“We have decided to take consent forms from relatives of Covid patients to shortlist some other hospital for an ICU bed in case they turn critical,” Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital, said.

He added, “There are 35 patients on ICU ventilator beds and another 230 on oxygen support. Most patients recover in five to six days and are sent back home, but in the current wave, patients are also turning critical fast. Hence, although we are trying to ensure the best treatment, we are also requesting them to shortlist other hospitals in case of unavailability.”

Doctors believe that the hospitals will see more patients coming in in the next two or three days. Those who have contracted the virus are in the incubation period and hence we will see more numbers, authorities said.

At Jehangir hospital, too, where non-Covid work is limited to emergencies, there are 176 beds for Covid-19 patients of which over 30 are in the ICU. There is no vacancy currently and new admissions are against discharge of recovered patients, authorities said.

With more than 42,000 tests daily of which over 12,000 are testing positive, hospitals are finding it difficult to manage the increasing load.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

At KEM hospital for instance, there are 200 beds for Covid-19 patients of which 18 are in the ICU. “Patients, who are turning serious in the general ward, are being put under mechanical ventilation in that set up,” authorities said.

“The real problem is also the requirement of trained nurses to treat critical patients in the wards,” Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator at KEM hospital, said.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO of Symbiosis Hospital, said all 20 ICU beds at the facility are full and 10 patients are currently on ventilator support. “There are 200 beds in the ward and at least seven patients have been given 15 litres of oxygen each. They all are waiting to be transferred to the ICU,” Natarajan added.

Small private hospitals shift patients to larger facilities owing to shortage of oxygen

Of the 70 small private hospitals that are functioning as Covid facilities, few hospitals on Nagar road had to shift their patients to other facilities on Sunday owing to shortage of oxygen facility, Dr Sanjay Patil chairman of the hospital board of India’s Pune chapter said. Another 30 hospitals, which are willing to turn into Covid units, are waiting because there’s no supply of oxygen, Dr Balasaheb Deshmukh, the chief of Indian Medical Association’s Pune unit, said.