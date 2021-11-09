Pune: Private hospitals asked to submit fire audit report by Thursday, govt hospitals by month-end

In the wake of the Ahmednagar hospital fire incident, which left 11 Covid-19 patients dead on Saturday, Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has asked all government hospitals in the district to ensure a fire audit and submit a compliance report by the end of the month.

Private hospitals have been directed to file a compliance report by Thursday.

Taking a review of the fire safety precautions at government hospitals in the district, Deshmukh told The Indian Express: “Those who are not found to be fully compliant will be issued a final notice.” Depending on severity of risk, legal action will be taken, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said.

At least Rs 7 crore has been provided by the District Planning and Development Council funds to 27 hospitals in Pune rural, including the 300-bed District hospital at Aundh, for pending works such as fitting water sprinkler system and installation of a fire hydrant system.

“In rural areas, after the fire audit, we had approved 27 locations where an amount of Rs 7 crore was sanctioned for filling the gaps and meeting deficiencies. I took a review and out of 27, 18 hospitals were found to have completed the work,” Deshmukh, who visited Aundh district hospital along with Prasad and other officials, said. The remaining hospitals have been directed to complete the work by November 20, he added.

According to a report shared by the district administration, fire audit had been carried out in 722 of the 737 hospitals in the district till May 24.

During his inspection, the district collector issued a slew of instructions to officials, including identifying hospitals that are yet to be audited for fire and electrical safety and conducting fire drills at major locations. “There are fire extinguishers in place but most of the time people do not know how to operate them,” Deshmukh said.

“District hospital at Aundh is located in an old building and there is a requirement for an underground tank and alarm system, which are being installed,” Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, district civil surgeon, said.