Pune hospitals charging ‘exorbitant fees’ from Covid-19 patients: DC directs authorities to conduct random checks of hospitals

Concerned that some hospitals are allegedly charging “exorbitant fees” for treating Covid-19, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram recently directed health authorities to carry out random inspections of hospitals.

Ram told The Indian Express that teams will verify the billing at various hospitals and assess if they follow the guidelines. “Some hospitals are charging exorbitantly and so, our teams will conduct random verification of bills,” he said

The district administration is also checking charitable hospitals, which are required to reserve 10 per cent of beds for economically weaker sections. Meanwhile, Ram also urged residents that with the rising number of cases, those who are asymptomatic can opt for home isolation under the guidance of doctors at Pune Municipal Corporation-run hospitals.

“We need to reserve hospital beds for those who are moderate to severely ill Covid-19patients,” Ram added. There is a need to ensure early detection of cases, Ram told his team in a meeting on Monday.

9,929 people discharged from Covid-19 centres in city

Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Medical Officer, PMC, said as many as 9,929 people have recovered from Covid-19. On Monday, 482 people were discharged of which 326 were from Naidu hospital and civic body-run centres, 24 from Sassoon General Hospital and 132 from different private hospitals.

Among those who were discharged included a 16-day-old girl from Sassoon General Hospital. A 28-year-old man, who was suffering from tuberculosis, was also discharged from Sassoon Hospital.

