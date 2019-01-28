Pune: Hospital ward boy held for voyeurism

A 25-year-old ward boy was arrested on charges of voyeurism after it came to light that he was allegedly trying to film a woman, who was at Jehangir Hospital on Saturday night for an MRI scan, while she was changing. A First Information Report in this regard has been registered at Koregaon Park police station based on a complaint filed by a 44-year-old man whose wife had been referred to the hospital for the scan after she complained of severe stomach ache.

The ward boy, Lankesh Uttekar, is an employee of an agency that was given the contract by the hospital.

The woman’s husband said in his complaint: “At the time of the MRI, my wife called me on my cell number and asked me rush to the MRI room. When I went there, she told me that a ward boy there had asked her to change her clothes in another room, instead of the room earmarked for it. She had realised that a phone was kept there with the camera pointing towards her. When we checked the cell phone, there was a video. When asked whose phone was it, the ward boy gave elusive answers but later confessed that it was his phone.”

Sn FIR was registered against Uttekar under the Indian Penal Code Section 354 (C) for voyeurism. The CEO of Jehangir Hospital, George Eapen, said: “The said person is not an employee of Jehangir Hospital. He is from the housekeeping staff subcontracted from an agency. We will be taking stern action against the agency concerned, terminating the contract and advising other hospitals…”