Pune hospital under scrutiny after 6-year-old’s death; NCP(SP) MP urges civic body to conduct inquiry

NCP(SP) MP Nilesh Lanke (second from right) questioned the hospital’s functioning during a meeting with the Pune Municipal Corporation officials. (Express Photo)

Citing the death of a six-year-old during a medical procedure at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, NCP(SP) MP Nilesh Lanke on Friday demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) probe the functioning of the medical institution.

“The death of Priyanshi Bagde during treatment at a hospital in Pune is extremely unfortunate and a thorough investigation should be conducted into the matter,” Lanke said during a meeting with PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to Divte, Lanke claimed serious questions had arisen regarding the hospital administration’s procedures, emergency response system, patient safety measures and administrative accountability, and called for a fair inquiry into the entire matter.