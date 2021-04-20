Pune: Hospital staff assaulted after death of Covid patient, FIR lodged

At least 25 to 30 persons who were with the patient, started creating ruckus at the hospital around 2 pm on Monday.

Family members and relatives of a 28-year-old man who succumbed to COVID-19 at the Dehu Road Cantonment Hospital in Pune allegedly assaulted three hospital staff members and also resorted to vandalism at the premises on Monday. A doctor from the hospital lodged an FIR on the matter.

Officials from Dehu Road police station said that the man had been earlier taking treatment for COVID at a hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad from where he was discharged a few days ago and was prescribed a set of medicines to be taken at home.

However, from Monday morning, his oxygen level started dropping rapidly and he was rushed to the hospital run by the Dehu Road cantonment.

An officer from the police station said: “When he was brought to the hospital, his oxygen level was dangerously low and as the doctors were making arrangements for a bed for him, he became unconscious and was declared dead later.”

At least 25 to 30 persons who were with the patient, started creating ruckus at the hospital around 2 pm on Monday.

As per the First Information Report filed by a doctor at the hospital, at least 10 to 12 persons assaulted two ward boys and a watchman at the hospital, who tried to control the group of relatives and friends of the deceased patient. The group also resorted to vandalism and broke window panes on the premises.

Senior inspector Vilas Sonde, in-charge of Dehu Road police station, said, “We have filed an offence of 25 to 30 persons, of whom eight persons have been identified.” No arrests have been made.

The offence has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants and criminal intimidation among others.