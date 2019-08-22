Pune hospital launches free campaign for cancer screening

Written by Stuti Bafna

The Columbia Asia Hospital has launched a fortnight-long cancer prevention campaign from August 15 till August 31, offering free cancer consultation-cum-screening.

Cancer can occur at any age, and only 15 per cent to 20 per cent cases are diagnosed at the first stage as most people can’t recognise its symptoms. Depending on initial screening under the campaign, named ‘Freedom from Cancer’, doctors will advise participants on further diagnostic tests, which they can get done at the hospital lab at a heavily discounted rate.

“The purpose to conduct the camp was to benefit people… taking pledge to make cancer-free society. The Columbia Asia Hospital is soon going to open a new cancer department,” said Dr Anantbhushan Ranade, Director of Oncology at Department of Oncology, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

Ranade spoke about the 12 symptoms of cancer which could help people get diagnosed early — these symptoms include fever of unknown origin, bone pain, a lump anywhere in the body, a change in voice and cough which doesn’t recover within 15 days. Some steps which bring down the chances of cancer include not using tobacco, avoiding obesity and extreme exposure to the sun, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, getting vaccinated, practicing safe sex and not sharing needles.

“Nowadays, different types of cancer treatments are available at a cost even lower than the medication for conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. Getting tested is the best method to know whether or not you have cancer,” Ranade added.

Common cancers in India include lung cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, skin cancer, uterine and ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, blood cancer and bone cancer.