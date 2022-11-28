scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Pune hospital performs heart-lung transplant on UK-based doctor suffering from rare autoimmune disease

The 46-year-old woman doctor had multiple episodes of Raynaud’s phenomenon and she developed an interstitial lung disease, which was diagnosed in 2016, followed by severe pulmonary hypertension in 2017. She also had esophageal dysmotility and reflux disease.

The operation lasted for six hours and involved carefully coordinated teamwork involving several medical specialities and support services. (File/Representational)

Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, last month successfully performed a heart and lung transplant on a 46-year-old UK-based doctor, who was suffering from scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease that can cause skin and other parts of the body to thicken and harden.

The woman doctor had multiple episodes of Raynaud’s phenomenon (a problem that causes decreased blood flow to the fingers) during winter, which worsened gradually. Eventually, she developed an interstitial lung disease, which was diagnosed in 2016, followed by severe pulmonary hypertension in 2017. Along with these, she also had esophageal dysmotility and reflux disease.

Dr Sandeep Attawar, programme director and chair, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation, KIMS Hyderabad, said, “Dr DY Patil Medical College Hospital has a strong cadaver organ donation programme. On October 19, the family of a 27-year-old brain-dead patient consented to donate her organs. The doctor underwent a combined heart-lung transplant in the early hours of October 20, 2022. Organ donation is a very noble act that saves lives. Though it is very unfortunate to lose a loved one, donating their organs can help save lives, thus giving a second life to many. I am grateful to the donor family who agreed to this noble act”.

The operation lasted for six hours and involved carefully coordinated teamwork involving several medical specialities and support services. Dr Anurag Garg, head of the department, cardiac surgery, said, “In the postoperative period, the patient was weaned off the ventilator, underwent regular bronchoscopies and pulmonary monitoring, strict monitoring of immunosuppression and intensive physiotherapy along with 24/7 critical care. Her recovery has been encouraging and she has made steady progress. She has been successfully discharged and will continue her recovery and rehabilitation in controlled circumstances at home.”

Dr M S Barthwal, HOD, respiratory medicine, said, “The patient was therefore enrolled for a combined heart-lung transplant and placed on a waitlist. However, she was admitted to the CVTS, ICU of D DY Patil Medical College Hospital and needed constant monitoring and high oxygen support for more than 6 weeks while waiting for the organs.”

Dr P D Patil, chancellor, Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, in a statement said, “DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre comprises a fully-integrated and transplant-dedicated multidisciplinary team to ensure optimal care and excellent outcomes.”

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:58:56 pm
