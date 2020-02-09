Pune: Hospital gets multiple bomb threats, extortion demand on email

Police said three emails were sent to the official email id of Noble Hospital on January 29, January 31 and February 7. Police said three emails were sent to the official email id of Noble Hospital on January 29, January 31 and February 7.

The Pune City Police has booked an unidentified person for sending multiple bomb threats to the Noble Hospital in Hadapsar and demanding Rs 10 lakh extortion money through email. Girish Bhosale, a doctor with the hospital, has lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Hadapsar police station.

According to police, an unidentified person sent three emails to the official email address of Noble Hospital on January 29, January 31 and February 7. The sender demanded Rs 10 lakh and warned that if the demands were not met, the hospital would be “bombed” with 500 grams of explosives.

The sender said his email should not be considered a joke and he will start the process of preparing a bomb that couldn’t be detected and disposed of, according to the complaint.

After hospital authorities informed police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Pune City Police conducted checks at the hospital, but found nothing suspicious.

The unidentified accused has been booked under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt)and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Police Inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad, who is investigating the case, said the hospital staff did not read the emails sent on January 29 and January 31. They got to know about the threats only after reading the email on Februray 7, after which they filed a police complaint.

