Pune: Four attack compounder at hospital, loot cash and injections worth Rs 13,000

Four unidentified persons, who came to Indus hospital in Undri as patients for treatment, attacked the compounder with an iron pipe and robbed cash and injections.

The 24-year-old compounder has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kondhwa police station.

Police said that the four persons came to Indus Hospital at around 12.10 am on July 22 on the pretext of treatment for a leg injury. However, all of a sudden, they attacked the compounder with an iron pipe and threw a chair over him. The four persons then looted cash worth Rs 8,000 and some injections — all worth around Rs 13,000 — from the medical counter and escaped from the spot.

Police said after receiving treatment, the compounder approached the police and lodged an FIR on Saturday. Police have booked the four accused persons under Sections 395, 324, 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

Assistant police inspector R S Mohite is investigating the case.