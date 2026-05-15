Bomb-like device at Pune hospital: Suspect nabbed at Nagpur railway junction, probe on

The bomb-like device found inside Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital had a count-up timer and was spotted by a woman staffer around 7 pm on Wednesday.

Two days after a bomb-like device was found inside a super specialty hospital in Pune, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday caught a suspect from Nagpur in connection with the case.

A senior ATS officer confirmed that the suspect, identified as Shivaji Rathod, was detained at Nagpur railway junction. Further investigation is on, and there is a possibility that more people are involved, the officer added.

A bomb-like object with a timer and “low-grade explosive” was found inside the men’s washroom on the first floor of the Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening.

According to Dr Vilas Gaikwad, the hospital owner, a woman staffer spotted the object around 7 pm. Dr Gaikwad said that he placed the suspicious object in a box, then kept it in an open space outside the hospital, and informed the police within minutes. “The object had wires around it with gelatin-like sticks and a timer showing a time of 7.10,” he said.