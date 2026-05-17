Pune hospital bomb scare: Cops probe how accused got ‘gelatin sticks’

The man arrested for placing a “bomb-like” object at the Ushakiran Superspecialty Hospital in Pune’s Hadapsar has been remanded to police custody till May 21 by a court in Pune.

The accused identified as Shivaji Ram Rathod (26) was arrested from Nagpur on Friday. Police produced him before the Cantonment Court on Saturday and sought his custody for further investigation. Rathod is a native of Solapur, but was currently residing in a rented house in Mundhwa, and operated a shop taken on rent in Manjari.

Police told the court that investigation is on to know from where the accused procured the “gelatin sticks” that he had used for making the “bomb-like” object. Also, the police submitted in the court that the possibility of the accused having any links with dreaded terrorist organisations cannot be ruled out and this needs to be investigated.