Hooch deaths: 4 Pune Rural cops suspended for being in contact with key accused

Probe revealed that accused Vhankhade bought bootleg liquor from Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan, and mixing methanol further supplied it to different parts of Pune. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Following the hooch tragedy, the Pune Rural police suspended four constables who were allegedly in contact with key accused Radheshyam Prajapati, who is allegedly the main supplier of the illicit liquor.

The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 15 lives so far — 11 in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area — between May 26 and May 28.

Seven others who consumed the same brew remain hospitalised, some of them critical. Investigators are also examining several other deaths that may be linked to the incident, though official confirmation is awaited.

Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.