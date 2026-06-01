Hooch deaths: 4 Pune Rural cops suspended for being in contact with key accused

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Following the hooch tragedy, the Pune Rural police suspended four constables who were allegedly in contact with key accused Radheshyam Prajapati, who is allegedly the main supplier of the illicit liquor.
The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 15 lives so far — 11 in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area — between May 26 and May 28.
Seven others who consumed the same brew remain hospitalised, some of them critical. Investigators are also examining several other deaths that may be linked to the incident, though official confirmation is awaited.
Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.
The state excise department has also registered three cases. The probe has since been handed over to the Maharashtra CID.
Till now those who are in CID’s custody while three more have been arrested by the state excise department.
Arrested suspects include Karnelsingh Virka, his son Gurmangatsingh, Yogesh Ramchandra Vhankade who was using the alias Sikandar Rathod, Radheshyam Prajapati and Kalpesh Agrawal.
Probe revealed that accused Vhankhade bought bootleg liquor from Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan, and mixing methanol further supplied it to different parts of Pune and also to Virka in Phugewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad.
Officials said that Prajapati operated in the jurisdiction of Uruli Kanchan police station under the Pune Rural police jurisdiction. Following a preliminary probe, four constables serving with the Pune Rural police were suspended pending a departmental inquiry.
“The four constables were found to be in contact with Prajapati around the time of when the deaths in the case came to light. They have been placed under suspension. Meanwhile, an officer of Police Inspector rank has been attached to the Control room.” said an officer from Pune Rural police. When contacted, Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural, confirmed the development.
Earlier, as many as nine police personnel from Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police, along with 13 state excise department officials in Pune, were suspended from active duty pending inquiry, for allegedly failing in their duties to control the illicit liquor trade. Suspension of four staffers from the Pune Rural police takes the number of suspended government personnel to 26.
Maharashtra CID officials have maintained that the 15 deaths have been conclusively linked to the consumption of methanol-laced illicit liquor.
“While six people are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, there have been several other deaths reported during the same period and from the same localities. Investigators are examining whether those deaths are connected to the same source of illicit liquor,” a senior officer said.
“At least seven such deaths are under scrutiny. It is yet to be conclusively established whether they are linked to the hooch tragedy,” the officer added.